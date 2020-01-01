New norm may bite traditional brokers

Shares of broking firms will remain in focus, as analysts study how the new norm on margin will impact their business. Beginning January 1 traders have to pay additional VaR and extreme loss margin to buy/sell shares even in the cash segment. These margins add up to between 15 and 40 per cent of the total value of trade. The new norm is advantage new-age discount brokers such as Zerodha, I-Sec, and 5paisa over traditional brokers, marketmen say.