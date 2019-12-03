Stocks

New order worth ₹243 cr may buoy NCC

December 02, 2019

NCC on Monday said it has received a new order for ₹243 crore (exclusive of GST) in November. The order pertains to the roads division and has been received from a State Government agency and does not include any internal order, NCC further said.

The project needs to be executed within 60 months from the date of award. Shareholders will closely monitor the developments. As on November 27, Nippon India MF sold 42.48 lakh shares of NCC through various schemes.

