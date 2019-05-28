Stocks

NHPC sees best session in 2-1/2 years on Q4 profit surge

Reuters | Updated on May 28, 2019 Published on May 28, 2019

Shares of NHPC Ltd rise as much as 10 per cent, marking their biggest intraday per cent gain since January 2017. The company engaged in electricity generation posts a five-fold jump in March-quarter consolidated profit. The firm’s total revenue surges 55.5 per cent.

The stocks of NHPC ended higher by 7.42 per cent at ₹25.35.

About 13.2 million shares change hands, compared with a 30-day average of 2.8 million shares. NHPC's forward PE of 9.92 is above sector's average of -95.10. In comparison, rivals Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd has forward PE of -0.62 and SJVN Ltd has 7.37.

Up to Monday's close, stock down 9.2 per cent this year.

