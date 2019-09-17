NHPC board okays plan to raise ₹2,500 cr

The board of NHPC on Tuesday approved a proposal to raise debt of up to ₹2,500 crore during financial year 2019-20 through secured, redeemable, taxable, non-cumulative, non-convertible, taxable, corporate bonds on private placement basis and/or raising of term loans/inter-corporate loans/external commercial borrowings.

The board also decided that out of ₹2,500 crore, debt of up to ₹2,000 crore would be raised in the first tranche and the balance after completion of the exercise for recovery of dues from beneficiaries and monetisation of under-utilised fixed assets. Shares of NHPC slipped 2.28 per cent at ₹23.55 on the BSE.