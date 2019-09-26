NHPC signs MoU with Himachal Pradesh

NHPC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Himachal Pradesh for the execution of the 449 MW Dugar HE Project located in Chamba district. The project is a run- of-the-river scheme on Chenab River. The estimated present day cost of the project is ₹4,112 crore and will generate 1610 MUs in a 90 per cent dependable year with 95 per cent machine availability, NHPC said in a notice to the exchanges. Shares of NHPC closed at ₹22.95, up 0.88 per cent, on the BSE.