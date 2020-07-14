Nifty 50 July Futures (10,565)

How Covid-19 has disrupted shipping operations and seafarers' lives
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
Taking cue from the weak Asian markets, the Sensex and the Nifty 50 commenced the session with a gap-down open and continued to trend downwards. The Nikkei 225 index has fallen 0.87 per cent to 22,587 and Hang Seng index has declined 1.3 per cent to 25,443 in today’s session. The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend southwards, and have slumped 2 per cent each. The market breadth of the Nifty 50 index is biased towards declines. On the other hand, India VIX, the volatility index, has jumped 7.5 per cent to 27.1 levels. The Nifty mid- and small-cap indices have plunged 2.2 per cent and 2.4 per cent respectively. Apart from the Nifty Pharma index, which is hovering marginally in the positive territory, other sectoral indices are hovering in the negative territory. The top sectoral losers are Nifty PVT Bank and Nifty PSU Bank indices that have tumbled 4 per cent and 3.9 per cent respectively.
The Nifty 50 July month contract started the session with a gap-down open at 10,752. After marking an intra-day high at 10,763, the contract continued to trend downwards and has tumbled 2.3 per cent. The contract has breached a key support at 10,600, recording an intra-day low of 10,553. The near-term outlook has turned bearish for the Nifty index. Traders can make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions with fixed stop-loss at 10,650. The contract can test support at 10,550; a decline below this base can test supports at 10,525 and 10,500. Subsequent supports are at 10,470 and 10,450. On the upside, key resistances are at 10,600 and 10,650. A strong rally above 10,700 can result in a corrective rally to 10,730 and then to 10,750.
Strategy: Sell on rallies with fixed stop-loss at 10,650
Supports: 10,550 and 10,525
Resistances: 10,600 and 10,650
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
Covid-19 has forced the imaging industry to change its focus and take steps to ensure users get new products ...
How transgender and women’s groups are managing septage treatment plants in Odisha
Gujarat farmers now have a digital aid to boost production of the cash crop
If one considers the adjusted book value, the asking price of the FPO is not cheap, given the weak finances of ...
The stock of Tech Mahindra witnessed sluggish price action last week. But on Friday, the stock took support of ...
Buyers can take or give delivery by paying premium; no margin or other extra cost
An unrelenting Covid-19 gives the metal more room to move higher
The lockdowns were meant to hasten the return to the old normal, but almost six months after the novel ...
A Chennai-based venture helps executives pick up leadership skills on the trot
As many experience a swell of creative flow during the lockdown, some others feel a numbing exhaustion
Military tactics aside, India’s response to the Galwan face-off with China could lead to economic and ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...