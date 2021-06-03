Nifty breaches 15,700 to record new highs; Sensex nearing peak

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
Market rebounded sharply on Thursday after ending on a flat note for two consecutive days, with Nifty 50 scaling a new peak.
Markets rallied further on Thursday ahead of the RBI policy announcement on Friday. Heavyweights such as Reliance and HDFC tracked gains during the morning session.
The Nifty 50 index breached the 15,700-mark to record a new all time-high of 15,705.10. It also recorded a new closing high of 15,690.35, up 114.15 points or 0.73 per cent. It hit an intra-day low of 15,611.00.
The BSE Sensex closed at 52,232.43, up 382.95 points or 0.74 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 52,273.23 and a low of 51,942.20. The Sensex is just a shade away from its all-time high of 52,516.76.
The breadth of the market remained positive with 2,188 stocks advancing, 986 declining and 137 remaining unchanged on the BSE. As many as 533 securities hit the upper circuit and 160 the lower circuit; 400 hit their 52-week high while 32 touched a 52-week low.
Notably, the volatility index softened 8.51 per cent to drop below 16 to 15.75, signaling the confidence of bulls.
Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities said, “Domestic equities remained upbeat with benchmark Nifty recording fresh high today. Rebound in heavyweight financial services supported market once again.”
Titan, ONGC, Eicher Motors, L&T and Axis Bank were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while IndusInd Bank, Wipro, Dr Reddy, Tata Steel and Bajaj Auto were the top laggards.
Narendra Solanki, Head- Equity Research (Fundamental), Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers, said, “Indian equity benchmarks traded in green terrain in morning deals, tracking similar cues from their Asian peers. Sentiments remained positive with the expanded Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) likely to help businesses like hotels, civil aviation and tour operators, which are the hardest hit by the second wave of Covid-19. The markets extended their gains in late afternoon session.”
On the sectoral front, all indices except Nifty Pharma closed in the green. Nifty Pharma was down 0.26 per cent at closing. Nifty Auto also remained under pressure but ended flat.
Meanwhile, Realty stocks extended gains through the day ending 3.79 per cent higher. Metals and financials also retained gains. Nifty Metal was up 0.66 per cent at closing. Nifty Bank was up 0.78 per cent while Nifty Financial Services was up 0.96 per cent.
IT stocks recovered in the second half with Nifty IT up 0.18 per cent at closing.
Midcap and smallcap stocks continued to witness strong buying action and continued to outperform the benchmark as all broader indices closed in the green.
Nifty Midcap 50 was up 0.92 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 1.29 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap and the S&P BSE Smallcap were up by 1.04 per cent each.
“Notably, midcap and small cap stocks continued to outperform broader indices as improved prospects of sustainable earnings recovery continue to attract investors towards this space,” said Modi.
Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "Domestic markets witnessed a range bound rally with strong buying interest seen in realty and consumer durables with small- and mid-cap stocks outperforming. In the wake of increasing inflationary pressure, the domestic market is awaiting tomorrow’s RBI MPC announcement which is expected to maintain its accommodative stance"
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
Covid-19 has shaken the maternal healthcare system. In the first wave, women suffered because of lack of ...
A new serialised Tamil fiction app hopes to capture those seeking to counter the lockdown with a good read
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...