Nifty Call: Go long with fixed stop-loss at 14,900

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Nifty 50 February Futures (14,960) The positive global cues have helped the domestic equity indices - Sensex and Nifty 50 to extend their on-going rally and open the session with a gap-up. The Nikkei 225 has advanced 1.5 per cent to 28,779 and Hang Seng index has climbed 0.86 per cent to 29,365 levels in today's session.
Both Sensex and Nifty have continued to trend upwards after an initial decline and have gained about 0.4 per cent each. The market breadth of the Nifty 50 is at break-even without any bias. The volatility index the India VIX has jumped 2.3 per cent to 23.6 levels.
The Nifty mid and small-cap indices are mixed. The Nifty mid cap index has declined 0.4 per cent while the small-cap index has advanced 0.6 per cent so far. Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty PSU Bank index is top gainer that has jumped 5.4 per cent boosting the Nifty bank index to gain 1.89 per cent. Selling interest is seen in the Nifty Auto, IT and media sectoral indices that are hovering in the negative territory.
The Nifty February month contract began the session with a gap-up opening at 14,949. After marking an intraday low at 14,866 the contract continued to trend upwards breaching a key resistance at 18,900. It has registered an intraday high at 15,008 levels. The near-term outlook will stay positive as long as the contract trades above 14,900 levels. Traders can make use of dips to buy with a fixed stop-loss at 14,900 levels. A strong rally above 15,000 can take the contract higher 15,025 and then to 15,050. Supports below 14,900 are at 14,870 and 14,840.
Strategy: Outlook remains positive above 14,900 levels. Go long with a fixed stop-loss
Supports: 14,900 and 14,870
Resistances: 15,000 and 15,025
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
₹1578 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1564155015901605 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Eveready Industries advanced 5.5 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, breaking above a ...
Quality of tenants, high occupancy and long-term lease contracts are positives
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
Two Indian entries make a mark at the just concluded Sundance Film Festival
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Salma’s The Curse is an intense exploration of women’s lives — all straining under the weight of custom and ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...