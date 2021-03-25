Nifty futures sees rollover of 72%

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Nifty futures witnessed a strong rollover of open interests to the April series at 72 per cent, which is higher than the three-month average of 54 per cent. Higher rollovers along with a negative market movement indicates that shorts are being carried to the next series.
Bank Nifty saw a rollover of 82 per cent, which is slightly lower than the three-month average of 84 per cent.
“Nifty index failed to continue its bullish momentum of the last series and settled the March series with a loss of 5.12 per cent at 14324 levels. During the series, it made a high at 15336 level but sustained supply pressure was seen near the 15300 zones which took the index below 14350 zones,” said Chandan Taparia, Derivative & Technical Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
India VIX closed the series on a flattish note as expiry-to-expiry based volatility was marginally down by 0.84 per cent at 22.69. India VIX made a high of 29.64 marks in this series. Volatility is not giving any clues as despite a decline of 1,000 points, VIX has remained flattish, said Taparia. On the options front, maximum Put open interest is seen at the 14,000 strike followed by the 13,500 strike. At the same time, maximum Call open interest is seen at the 15,000 strike followed by the 16,000 strike. Option data suggests an immediate trading range between 14,000 to 14,800 zones, added Taparia.
From a sectoral point, the Nifty FMCG closed on a flattish note while profit booking was seen in Autos, PSU Banks, Energy, Metal, Pharma and Financial sectors. Strong rollover was seen seen in InterGlobe Aviation, Page Industries, UPL, Jubilant Foods and Bajaj Finance while SAIL, Lupin, Godrej Properties, Glenmark and Cadila Healthcare saw relatively low rollovers.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
Political parties are wooing the people of Tamil Nadu with campaign songs that promise hope, idealism and good ...
Debangshu Bhattacharya, the composer-singer of ‘Khela Hobe’, on why the election in West Bengal should be like ...
This election season political parties are sparring on social media with songs, slogans, symbolism and drama
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...