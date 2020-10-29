Nifty rollover dips as traders play it safe ahead of US Presidential poll

The world’s fastest car @ 533kmph!
SSC North America is a boutique supercar maker based out of Richland, Washington state in the US. Making ...
The Nifty futures witnessed a rollover of 75 per cent to November series, as it appeared traders preferred to await US poll outcome.
The Nifty Oct futures closed marginally in discount at 11668.75 against the spot close of 11,670.80, while the Nifty November at 11,667.90 too ended in discount signalling the cautiousness of traders. The Nifty December futures closed in premium at 11,683.85.
The Bank NIfty futures saw a rollover of 78 per cent, indicating higher traders interest. Bank Nifty futures closed in discount at 24,080.95 with respect to the spot close of 24,092. Bank NIfty November futures closed almost on par with the spot close of 24090.80.
“Nifty futures witnessed rollover of around 72 per cent on provisional basis, which is slightly lower than last 3 months’ average of 76.05 per cent, indicating that the long bias is intact and some position is being liquidated ahead of the volatile market scenario and US presidential election,” said Chandan Taparia, Derivative & Technical Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
Maximum put open interest is at 11000, followed by 11500 strike,, while the maximum call OI is at 12,000, followed by 12,500 strike.
“We have seen marginal ‘call writing’ in 11700 and 12000 strike, while ‘put writing’ is seen at 11600, then 11000 strike. Option data suggests a wider trading range between 11200 and 12000 zones,” said Taparia. Bank Nifty rollover of around 80 per cent on provisional basis is in line with the last 3-month average of 77.32 per cent. “This indicates more long aggression seen in Banking index,” said an analyst.
India VIX gained around 2 per cent on series to series basis. The VIX surpassed its previous series high of 23.87 mark and the base is shifting higher, which is the reason for the roller-coaster ride of the Indian market. “We are witnessing higher volatility due to the US presidential election and weakness in global market,” he added.
Marketwide rolls were at 86 per cent against the 3M average of 85 per cent.
Among index stocks, Grasim Industries, JSW Steel and Adani Ports are witnessing high rolls into the next series, while TCS and ONGC are seeing relatively low rollover into the November series.
Among others, counters such as Siemens, Federal Bank, IDFC First Bank, Havells and LIC Housing Finance have seen higher rollover while Coforge, Petronet LNG, Godrej Consumer Products, NMDC and Cholamandalam Finance have witnessed low rollovers..
SSC North America is a boutique supercar maker based out of Richland, Washington state in the US. Making ...
Two decades and more than 4 million of them later, the Maruti Suzuki Alto is still persisting in the race
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
The aviation sector looks like it is going back in time, to practices that prevailed 100 years ago
Proper defining of goals, risk assessment and asset allocation is key
Large client base, prime locations and steady rental collections are positives
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The stock of Indraprastha Gas gained 4 per cent accompanied by above average volume, breaching a key ...
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...