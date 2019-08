The board of NIIT will meet on Saturday to consider audited financial results (consolidated and standalone) for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Besides, the board will also consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares. NIIT is sitting on a huge cash pile after it sold its 23.1 per cent stake in NIIT Tech at ₹1,394 a share to Baring PE for ₹2,020 crore. It was then widely expected that NIIT will return a large part of the sale proceeds to investors through dividends or share buyback.