Nikkei gains on global economic recovery hopes

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Japanese shares inched higher on Thursday as investors picked up cyclical firms that would benefit from a global economic rebound, while financials trackedan overnight rise in Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo & Co stocks.
Nikkei share average edged up 0.3% to 29,709.38 by0151 GMT, while the broader Topix gained 0.54% to 1,962.78."There are concerns about the economic slowdown in Japan due to a resurgence of the virus, but investors are looking at theeconomic sensitive stocks that would benefit from foreigndemand," said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist,Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
Hang Seng dropped 335.88 points to 28542.87 points and Taiwan’s Taipei gained 78.24 to 16,944.21 today.
The Topix sub index for shippers gained most among the 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange, with Nippon Yusen jumping 5.7%, Mitsui OSK Lines rising3.17% and Kawasaki Kisen climbing 4.4%.
The sub-index for mining and oil refiners also advanced.
Financial shares rose after Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Wells Fargo & Co advanced on bumper first-quarter profits.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group rose 2.11%, SumitomoMitsui Financial Group gained 2.16% and Nomura Holdingsadvanced 2.05%.
Toshiba Corp rose 1.65%, following reports that the conglomerate is seeing more bidders to take it private.
Seven & i Holdings Co, up 4.89 %, gained the mostamong the top 30 core Topix names, followed by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.
The underperformers among the Topix 30 were Nintendo, down 1.71%, followed by Fanuc losing 0.55%.
There were 181 advancers on the Nikkei index against 41decliners.
All but three of the 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange traded higher
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
Expect the unexpected when musicians of different traditions come together for a duet
On Ugadi, the Telugu New Year Day, a chronicler recalls slices of an isolated year gone by and realises that ...
In her novel based on the life of Rani Jindan Kaur, author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni crafts a hero for the ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...