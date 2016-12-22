Stocks

Nikkei slips from one-year high

Reuters Tokyo | Updated on January 16, 2018 Published on December 22, 2016

Japanese stocks edged down from one-year highs on Thursday as investors took profits from recent gainers such as financials in otherwise thinning trade ahead of the holiday season.

The Nikkei share average dropped 0.1 per cent to19,427.67. The broader Topix fell 0.1 per cent to1,543.82.

