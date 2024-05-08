Stock Market | Share Market Updates - Find here all the updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 8th May, 2024
ALL UPDATES
- May 08, 2024 16:23
Market Update: Sensex ends marginally lower, Nifty holds steady
Benchmark Sensex declined over 45 points in highly volatile trade on Wednesday, tracking weak Asian markets and continuous foreign fund outflows.
Declining for the second straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 45.46 points or 0.06 per cent to settle at 73,466.39. During the day, it went lower by 437.93 points or 0.59 per cent to 73,073.92.
The NSE Nifty remained unchanged at 22,302.50.
- May 08, 2024 16:14
Currency Market Live Updates: Rupee settles on a flat note at 83.51 against US dollar
The rupee settled for the day on a flat note at 83.51 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, as the support from easing crude oil prices was negated by strong dollar demand.
- May 08, 2024 15:51
Stock Market Live Updates: PVR Inox opens 7-screen multiplex in Pune’s KOPA Mall
- May 08, 2024 15:48
Stock Market Today: Indian Markets echo subdued investor sentiments on declining voter turnout, says Geojit’s Vinod Nair
“The Indian market echoed subdued investor sentiments akin to those of its Asian peers, and on worries about declining voter turnout. Despite domestic Q4 earnings largely meeting estimates, the earnings landscape appears to be moderating. A sector-specific action was visible in FMCG and auto stocks, aided by an expectation of a revival in rural demand in H1FY25,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services said.
- May 08, 2024 15:44
Stock Market Live Updates: Infosys announces collaboration with Yunex Traffic; stock falls
Infosys has announced a collaboration with Yunex Traffic to accelerate SAP S/4HANA-led digital transformation journey across 16 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, and Germany.
Infosys stock closed at ₹1,428 on the NSE, down 0.90%.
- May 08, 2024 15:35
Closing Bell: Sensex and Nifty settle flat; Sensex falls 45.46 pts; Nifty at 22,302
The BSE Sensex fell 45.46 pts or 0.06% to 73,466.39 and the NSE Nifty gained 0 pts or 0.00% to 22,302.50.
- May 08, 2024 15:30
Stock Market Live Updates: Ahmedabad’s Energy Mission Machineries aims to raise ₹41. cr via SME public offering
Energy Mission Machineries (India) Ltd, an Ahmedabad-based company dealing in designing and manufacturing a diverse range of sheet metal machinery, is planning to raise up to ₹41.15 crore from its SME public issue.
- May 08, 2024 15:20
Share market live news: Westlife Foodworld has appointed Hrushit Shah as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company and of its subsidiary, effective from May 9, 2024.
- May 08, 2024 15:18
Market news: Greaves Cotton board discussed and deliberated on options to raise capital in Greaves Electric Mobility and Greaves Finance Limited through IPO , rights issue and preferential issue
- May 08, 2024 15:07
Stock market live news: 2,079 stocks advanced on the BSE against 1,681 stocks that declined. 136 stocks remain unchanged of the 3,896 stocks
The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 148, and those that hit a 52-week low was 28. In addition, 264 stocks traded in lower circuit, while 243 hit the upper circuit.
- May 08, 2024 14:54
Stocks in news today: Hero MotoCorp stock rises 1.88% on the NSE, trading at ₹4,560.95 after Q4 results.
Hero MotoCorp reported its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2024 at ₹943.46 crore as against ₹810.80 crore in March 2024 quarter.
- May 08, 2024 14:52
Public issue: TBO Tek IPO has been subscribed 0.62 times as of 2.45 pm on its opening day--May 8, 2024.
The NII portion has been subscribed 0.97 times, retail 1.95 times, and those reserved for employees 1.41 times. The issue closes on May 10.
- May 08, 2024 14:47
Stock market live news: Aadhar Housing Finance IPO has been subscribed 0.28 times as of 2.36 pm on its opening day - May 8, 2024.
The QIB portion has been subscribed 0.32 times, NII 0.26 times, retail 0.26 times, and those reserved for employees 1.39 times. The issue closes on May 10.
- May 08, 2024 14:28
Buzzing stocks: Balaji Amines stock rallies 11.14% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,323.25 after Q4 results. The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹11 per equity share.
Balaji Amines reported its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2024 at ₹72.48 crore as against ₹55.21 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
- May 08, 2024 14:22
Share market live news: Cipla has received an inspectional observation in Form 483 following the USFDA’s inspection at the manufacturing facility of the Company located in Kurkumbh, Maharashtra.
Cipla stock declines 0.35% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,382.35.
- May 08, 2024 14:19
Stock market live updates: Swan Energy stock is up 0.59% on the NSE, trading at ₹564.95.
Swan Energy Limited has been empaneled with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited for a tie-up in the field of system integration, smart city (waste management), artificial intelligence, GIS-based surveys and mapping- land, property, and utilities.
- May 08, 2024 14:14
Share market live news: Canara Bank board has recommended final dividend of ₹16.10 per equity share.
The Canara Bank reported its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2024 at ₹3,793.21 crore as against ₹3,232.84 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year.
Stock inches up 0.29% on the NSE to trade at ₹578.45.
- May 08, 2024 14:05
Stocks in news today: Voltas
Voltas has received an order from the Office of the Superintendent, CGST & Central Excise, Range I, Division IV, Indore demanding tax of ₹10 lakh plus interest thereon and also penalty of ₹1 lakh under Section 73 of the Integrated Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 and MP Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 for the financial year 2018-19 for dis-allowance of input tax credit due to returns filed by the suppliers after cut-off date or cancellation of GSTIN of suppliers with retrospective effect. The company is in the process of filing an appeal against the said order.
Voltas stock trades at ₹1,315 on the NSE, down by 5.34%.
- May 08, 2024 13:31
Share market live news: Bharat Forge stock jumps 7.57% on the NSE at ₹1,333.80 after Q4 results.
- May 08, 2024 13:29
Stock market live updates: BSE Sensex rises 151.57 pts or 0.21% at 73,663.42 as of 1.25 pm
- May 08, 2024 13:29
Stock market live updates: Sikko Industries board proposes increase in authorized share capital from ₹17.50 crore to ₹25 crore; stock trades at ₹76.85 on the NSE, down by 0.90%.
- May 08, 2024 13:14
Stock market live updates: MCX-Copper: Uptrend remains valid
Copper futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been steadily gaining since mid-February. It established a rally on the back of support at ₹700. Read more
- May 08, 2024 13:12
Stock market live updates: L&T wins orders in clean energy sector, shares up
Larsen & Toubro Ltd secured orders in the renewables and grid systems sector. The power transmission and distribution business of L&T won contracts to establish two floating solar plants in India, with capacity of 150 MWac, along with a ground-mounted solar PV of 120 MWac capacity. Read more
- May 08, 2024 13:09
Stock market live updates: Delta Corp board approves proposal for partnership to establish real estate development platform; stock rises 1.16% on NSE
Delta Corp board has approved the proposal for entering into a partnership with Alpha Alternatives Fund Advisors LLP and its affiliates (including Arsenio Strategies Private Limited) and any funds managed by Alpha Alternatives Fund Advisors LLP and Peninsula Land Limited (PLL) to establish a real estate development platform (RE Platform), which would deploy an aggregate amount of up to ₹765 crore in residential re-development in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
Delta Corp stock rises 1.16% on the NSE, trading at ₹121.60
- May 08, 2024 13:06
Stock market live updates: Bharat Forge board recommends final dividend of ₹6.5 per equity share. Stock trades at ₹1228.80 on the NSE, down by 0.90%
- May 08, 2024 13:04
Stock market live updates: Sunil Duggal and Roma Ashok Balwani named independent directors on Godawari Power And Ispat board; stock trades at ₹908.50 on NSE, up 2.23%
- May 08, 2024 13:03
Stock market live updates: Nifty Microcap 250 and Nifty Smallcap 250 named best performing index
The Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company’s Global Market snapshot report says Nifty Microcap 250 and Nifty Smallcap 250 have emerged as the best performing Index, with a growth of 10.6% & 10.5% in April, respectively.
- May 08, 2024 13:01
Stock market live updates: JSW Energy stock declines 2.98% on the NSE, trading at ₹566.65. The board had approved raising funds up to ₹10,000 crore
- May 08, 2024 13:00
Stock market live updates: The Indian Coast Guard and Jindal Steel & Power have inked an MoU for the supply of marine-grade steel to enhance indigenous content in shipbuilding. - PIB
- May 08, 2024 12:32
Stock market live updates: GAIL India stock rises 3.63% to trade at ₹199.75 on the NSE
- May 08, 2024 12:32
Stock market live updates: Voltas stock declines 5.56% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,311.95 after Q4 results
- May 08, 2024 12:22
Stock market live updates: Grovy India has completed the GK-1, 22,000 square feet project in New Delhi. Stock rises 1.83% on the BSE, trading at ₹111
- May 08, 2024 12:20
Stock market live updates: BSE Sensex rises 65.34 pts or 0.09% to trade at 73,577.19 as of 12.19 pm
- May 08, 2024 12:12
Stock market live updates: TBO Tek IPO subscribed 0.30 times as of 12.03 pm on opening day - May 8, 2024
TBO Tek IPO has been subscribed 0.30 times as of 12.03 pm on opening day - May 8, 2024. The NII portion has been subscribed 0.45 times, retail 0.94 times, and that reserved for employees 0.81 times. The issue closes on May 10.
- May 08, 2024 12:09
Stock market live updates: Major gainers and losers on the NSE at 12 noon
Major gainers: BPCL (2.43%), Coal India (2.34%), NTPC (1.78%), Power Grid (1.64%), Tata Consumers (1.36%)
Major losers: Dr Reddy’s Lab (-3.40%), Asian Paints (-2.35%), Hindustan Unilever (-2.01%), Shriram Finance (-1.29%), HCL Technologies (-1.22%)
- May 08, 2024 12:08
Stock market live updates: BSE snapshot at 12 noon
A total of 2,118 stocks advanced on the BSE at 12 noon on May 8, 2024, against 1,443 stocks that declined; 160 stocks remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,721. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 125, and those that hit a 52-week low was 23.
In addition, 219 stocks traded in the lower circuit, while 219 hit the upper circuit.
- May 08, 2024 11:43
Stock market live updates: REC stock surges 6.15% on the NSE to trade at ₹538.25
- May 08, 2024 11:36
Stock market live updates: Pidilite Industries stock falls 4.75% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,810.25 after Q4 results
- May 08, 2024 11:35
Stock market live updates: Rattanindia Enterprises reduces electric bike prices
Rattanindia Enterprises Ltd’s subsidiary Revolt Motors announced new pricing structure for its RV400 and RV400 BRZ models to make them more affordable for consumers. Read more
- May 08, 2024 11:24
Stock market live updates: Nifty prediction today—May 8, 2024: Index retains bearish inclination; go short
NSE Nifty50 witnessed a bearish opening today at 22,231 compared to yesterday’s close of 22,303. At the end of first hour of trading the index declined by 0.35 per cent. Read more
- May 08, 2024 11:23
Stock market live updates: Bank Nifty prediction today—May 8, 2024: Index testing a support; sell on a rally
Bank Nifty began today’s session slightly lower at 48,124 versus yesterday’s close of 48,285. The index is now at 47,920, down 0.75 per cent. Read more
- May 08, 2024 11:20
Stock market live updates: Infosys and ServiceNow join hands to transform customer experiences with generative AI-powered industry solutions; Infosys stock down 0.47% on NSE, trading at ₹1,434.20
- May 08, 2024 11:04
Stock market live updates: Major gainers and losers on the BSE at 11 am
Major gainers: Cartrade (9.57%), IFIC (6.70%), Century Textiles (6.56%), Tega Industries (6.17%), IGL (6.02%)
Major losers: Sonata Software (-13.79%), Rainbow (-6.03%), Jindal Saw (-5.31%), Voltas (-5.29%), Chennai Petroleum Corp (-4.90%)
- May 08, 2024 11:04
Stock market live updates: Sonata Software plunges 14.06% on NSE, trading at ₹548.45 after Q4 results; board approves merger of Encore I.T. Services Solutions with the company
Sonata Software plunges 14.06% on the NSE, trading at ₹548.45 after Q4 results.
The company’s board had approved merger of Encore I.T. Services Solutions Private Limited (a wholly-owned subsidiary) with the company.
- May 08, 2024 11:00
Stock Market Live Today: Aadhar Housing Finance IPO opens with minimal subscription
Aadhar Housing Finance IPO has been subscribed 0.05 times as of 10.45 am on its opening day - May 8, 2024. The NII portion has been subscribed 0.07 times, retail 0.07 times, and those reserved for employees 0.42 times. The issue closes on May 10.
- May 08, 2024 11:00
Stock Market Live Today: Indegene IPO oversubscribed nearly 9 times before closing
Indegene IPO has been subscribed 8.99 times as of 10.39 am on May 8, 2024. The QIB portion has been subscribed 5.60 times, NII 24 times, retail 4.51 times, and those reserved for employees 3.63 times. The issue closes today.
- May 08, 2024 10:59
Stock Market Live Today: Iris Business Services trades at upper band of ₹175.45 on the NSE, higher by 10%
- May 08, 2024 10:29
Stock market live updates: Indraprastha Gas stock jumps 6.75% on the NSE, trading at ₹466 after Q4 results
- May 08, 2024 10:21
Stock market live updates: Nifty oil & gas, metal, and PSU bank stocks trade over 1%. Nifty bank declines 0.43% at 48,080.00 as of 10.17 am
- May 08, 2024 10:20
Stock market live updates: Lupin stock inches up 0.34% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,616 after Q4 results
- May 08, 2024 10:11
Stock market live updates: Sensex, Nifty dip in early trade amid uncertainties over election results
Equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened in red on Wednesday. While the Nifty was down by 0.26 per cent, or 57 points, at 22,245, the Sensex was at 73,307, down by 0.28 per cent, or 204 points. Read more
- May 08, 2024 10:09
Stock market live updates: GTPL Hathway Ltd launches linear television content on connected TVs through TVKey Cloud; stock rises on NSE
GTPL Hathway Limited has launched linear television content on connected TVs through TVKey Cloud, a joint solution developed by NAGRA and Samsung. The stock rises 1.81% on the NSE, trading at ₹174.45.
- May 08, 2024 10:02
Stock market live updates: BSE Sensex declines 247.88 pts or 0.34% at 73,263.97 as of 10.01 am
- May 08, 2024 09:56
Stock market live updates: IRB Infrastructure stock rises 3.48% on NSE at ₹68.35 after Q4 results. It reported a 45% rise in Q4 consolidated net profit at ₹188.87 crore
- May 08, 2024 09:54
Stock market live updates: Dr Reddy’s Labs stock declines 3.8% on NSE, trading at ₹6,019.55; company’s Q4 net profit increased 36% year-on-year to ₹1,307 crore
- May 08, 2024 09:53
Stock market live updates: L&T power transmission & distribution business bags multiple orders worth ₹5,000-₹10,000 crore; stock declines on NSE
L&T’s power transmission & distribution business has bagged multiple orders worth ₹5,000-₹10,000 crore in India and abroad. The stock declines 1.15% on the NSE, trading at ₹3,388.40.
- May 08, 2024 09:43
Stock market live updates: Jupiter Wagons board approves ₹1,000-crore Qualified Institutions Placement; stock inches up on the NSE
Jupiter Wagons board has approved raising of funds aggregating up to ₹1,000 crore through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP).
The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹104.62 crore for the quarter ended March 2024, as against ₹39.21 crore in the March 2023 quarter.
Stock inches up 0.44% on the NSE at ₹407.
- May 08, 2024 09:34
Stock market live updates: Major gainers and losers on the NSE at 9.30 am
Major gainers: Coal India (1.84%), BPCL (1.37%), Tata Steel (0.76%), Maruti (0.69%), Reliance (0.56%)
Major losers: Dr Reddy’s Lab (-3.69%), L&T (-1.57%), Asian Paints (-1.31%), Hindustan Unilever (-1.16%), HDFC Bank (-1.09%)
- May 08, 2024 09:32
Stock market live updates: TBO Tek sets IPO issue opens today
The ₹1,550-crore initial public offering of travel distribution platform company TBO Tek will open today for public subscription and close on May 10. The IPO comes with a price band of ₹875-920 and market lot of 16 shares. Read more
- May 08, 2024 09:31
Stock market live updates: Under its optimised pricing structure Revolt Motors has priced the RV400 at ₹1,49,950 (ex-showroom) and RV400 BRZ at ₹1,47,950
- May 08, 2024 09:11
Stock market live updates: Crude oil futures dip amid increase in inventories in the US
Crude oil futures traded lower on Wednesday morning as the industry data showed increase in crude oil inventories in the US for the week ending May 3. At 9.08 am on Wednesday, July Brent oil futures were at $82.91, down by 0.30 per cent, and June crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $78.19, down by 0.24 per cent. May crude oil futures were trading at ₹6536 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Wednesday morning against the previous close of ₹65852, down by 0.74 per cent, and June futures were trading at ₹6530 against the previous close of ₹6577, down by 0.71 per cent. Read more
- May 08, 2024 09:05
Stock market live updates: Dividend Dates
G.M.Breweries Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.7
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 766.15
Ex-Dividend 09 May 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
- May 08, 2024 09:05
Stock market live updates: Fund Houses Recommendations
Citi on PB Fintech: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1435/sh (Positive)
Investec on Godrej CP: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1431/sh (Positive)
UBS on GAIL: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 250/sh (Positive)
Emkay on Metropolis: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 2200/sh (Positive)
Emkay on Dr Lalpathlabs: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 2800/sh (Positive)
Emkay on Vijaya Diagnostics: Initiate Add on Company, target price at Rs 725/sh (Positive)
Citi on Navin: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 3900/Sh (Positive)
GS on Pidilite: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 2850/sh (Positive)
Jefferies on JSW Energy: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 690/sh (Positive)
Nomura on Dr Reddy: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 6499/Sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on Dr Reddy: Maintain Neutral on Company, cut target price at Rs 5170/Sh from Rs 5190/Sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on Navin: Maintain Hold on Company, target price at Rs 3070/Sh (Neutral)
MS on Concor: Maintain Equal weight on Company, target price at Rs 1076/sh (Neutral)
MS on PB FIntech: Maintain Equal weight on Company, target price at Rs 1010/sh (Neutral)
Citi on Vodafone: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 15/Sh (Neutral)
Nuvama on Vodafone: Maintain Hold on Company, target price at Rs 14/Sh (Neutral)
CLSA on Godrej CP: Maintain Sell on Company, raise target price at Rs 1079/sh (Neutral)
MS on SRF: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 2557/sh (Neutral)
Emkay on Godrej CP: Maintain Add on Company, target price at Rs 1350/sh (Neutral)
Nuvama on CG Power: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 640/Sh (Neutral)
Nomura on M&M FIn: Maintain Reduce on Company, target price at Rs 240/sh (Neutral)
Citi on JSW Energy: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 435/sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on IGL: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 450/sh (Neutral)
UBS on Max FIn: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1270/sh (Neutral)
HSBC on Credit Access: Maintain Buy on Company, cut target price at Rs 1800/sh (Neutral)
GS on Credit Access: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1795/sh (Neutral)
Emkay on Jubilant Food: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 420/sh (Neutral)
Macquarie on Pidilite: Maintain Underperform on Company, target price at Rs 2300/sh (Neutral)
UBS on Voltas: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1800/sh (Neutral)
Nomura on Voltas: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1450/sh (Neutral)
MS on Voltas: Maintain Equal weight on Company, target price at Rs 1160/sh (Neutral)
Investec on Voltas: Maintain Hold on Company, target price at Rs 1100/sh (Neutral)
Macquarie on Voltas: Maintain Neutral on Company, cut target price at Rs 842/sh (Negative)
- May 08, 2024 09:04
Stock market live updates: Brokerage views
Macquarie On Project Finance Draft
Project Finance Heads Believe RBI Rules Are Quite Onerous
‘Less Inclined To Do Project Finance If RBI Rules Are Implemented’
Bks Will Significantly Scale Back Proj Fin Credit If Implemented In This Form
RBI Rules Include Even Non-infra Project Finance
Even A Small SME Project Finance Exposure Gets Included
Wide Range Of Exposures Coming Under The Ambit Is Punitive
Many Projects Have More Than 6 Months Moratorium As Nature Of Project Is Different
RBI Rules State That 1% Provisions Can Take Place Only After 20% Repayment Of Debt
It Usually Takes 6-7 Years To Achieve Repayment Of 20% Debt
In The Interim, Banks Will Have To Carry Between 2.5%-5% Of Loan Amt As Provisioning
Additional Disclosures To Be Made On A Quarterly Basis …
[9:02 am, 8/5/2024] KS BadriNarayanan: Jefferies on SRF
Underperform Call, Target Rs 2,065
Q4 EBITDA Declined 25% YoY & 7% Below Estimate On Weakness In Packaging
Chemicals EBIT Was 8% Ahead Of Est On Refgas Price Revival
Mgmt Called Out Inventory Destocking & Pricing Pressure From Apparent Chinese Dumping
Co Remains Hopeful Of A H2FY25 Recovery
MS on SRF
Overweight Call, Target Rs 2,557
Chemicals Were Slightly Ahead; Packaging And Textiles Missed
Lower Tax Rate Underpinned PAT Beat
EBITDA Missed With A Beat In Chemicals Offset By Another Tough Quarter For Packaging & Textiles
Depreciation & Interest Expense Saw An Increase QoQ Reflecting Commissioning Of Key Projs
MS on CONCOR
Upgrade To Equal-Weight, Target Raised To Rs 1,076
Expect Rail Freight Market Share To Increase From 29% In FY24 To 35% In FY31
Expect Co To Be A Strong Beneficiary Of Volume Growth
Expect Margin Benefits From Double Stacking To Be Passed Along The Channel
MS on PB Fin
Equal-Weight Call, Target Rs 1,010
Core Business Beat Was Led By Strong Insurance New Business Growth
Disbursement Growth Was Weaker Due To Tighter Credit Supply
Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reached A New High
Investor Focus Will Be On Sustainability Of Premium Momentum & A Pickup In Credit Biz
HSBC on Credit Access
Buy Call, Target Rs 1,800
Q4 Reported Profit Was Marginally Ahead Of Estimates On Stable Margins & Lower Expenses
Portfolio At Risk 30/60/90 Rose, As Did Credit Cost Guidance For FY25
At 98.3%, Collection Efficiency Is Healthy
Co Trading At 2.8x FY26 BVPS
CLSA on IRB Infra
Buy , TP Rs 81
Key message from Q4 was that apart from 69% PAT growth in FY24, it should fire on both cylinders of toll traffic & a pickup in EPC over FY25-27CL
Think IRB has steam left from re-leveraging its equity.
CITI on Pidilite
Sell, TP Rs 2200
4Q: Miss on all fronts
EBITDA/PAT (before exceptional items) missed Citi est by 14%/20%
EBITDA margin expansion of 280bps YoY (- 380bps QoQ to 19.9%) lagged GM improvement
Management highlighted that there may be short-term softness
CITI on Voda Idea
Neutral; TP Rs 15 (Bull case TP Rs 25)
Stars finally aligning following long-delayed equity raise
With Rs200bn equity raise(+Rs250bn debt raise) enabling to accelerate network investments & narrow gap with peers on 4G coverage & 5G rollouts
A lot, however, still needs to fall into place, starting with (multiple) tariff hikes & arresting the subscriber decline, and ideally culminating in (some form of) debt relief
Increase FY25-26E EBITDA by 5-18%
Bull Case – TP Rs 25
Key assumptions behind bull case
1) Higher tariff hikes (c.20% each), taking FY28E ARPU to Rs250;
2) Higher sub adds;
3) Decline in AGR debt by >50% (c.Rs350bn);
4) FY28E net debt/EBITDA of 5x.
BoFA Sec on Axis BK
Upgrade to Buy, TP Rs1390
Now delivering on multiple fronts (growth, liquidity, NIMs)
See further scope for absolute/relative valuation re-rating in FY25
Sub-optimal capital remains key investor concern – could be potentially addressed in FY25
BoFA Sec on Kotak BK
Upgrade to Buy, TP Rs1950
Valuations now offer enough margin of safety
Core attractiveness still remains – a much superior RoA profile versus peers, inline/better growth outlook & confidence on asset quality outlook
BoFA Sec on Federal BK
Downgrade to Neutral, TP Rs185
multiple headwinds in FY25 –
CEO transition, risks around Fintech partnerships & continued deposit competition.
RoA improvements might have peaked near term & growth surprises are priced in
BoFA Sec on Bandhan BK
Downgrade to Neutral, TP Rs210
valuations look reasonable (for the growth-ROE mix) but positive catalysts might take time to play out.
Pushing out of the rate cut cycle might add further uncertainty to the growth/RoA outlook.
- May 08, 2024 09:01
Stock market live updates: Stocks that will see action today 8 May, 2024
The Securities and Exchange Board of India has slapped a penalty of ₹15 crore on Arun Panchariya for alleged fraudulent activities related to the issuance of Global Depository Receipts (GDR) by Winsome Yarns Ltd. The latest ruling comes less than six months after appellate tribunal SAT, on an appeal filed by Panchariya, asked the watchdog to relook at the matter and also said the ₹25 crore imposed on him cannot be sustained. Read more
- May 08, 2024 08:22
Stock market live updates: Blackstone-backed Aadhar Housing Finance issue opens today at ₹300-315
The initial public offering of Aadhar Housing Finance opens for the public today. The IPO comes at a price band of ₹300-315. It IPO closes on May 10 and the market lot is .47 shares. Read more
- May 08, 2024 08:14
Stock market live updates: Nifty likely to see flat-to-positive opening
Domestic markets are expected to remain nervous at the opening due to the Q4 result season and ongoing general election process. The climbing volatility index indicates that traders would prefer profit-taking amidst global and domestic uncertainties. Read more
- May 08, 2024 07:26
Stock market live updates: Marico eyes double-digit revenue growth in FY25
Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) maker, Marico Ltd., is targeting double-digit revenue growth in FY25. Read more
- May 08, 2024 07:25
Stock market live updates: IGL net profit up 9% at ₹433 crore in Q4
State-run Indraprastha Gas (IGL) on Tuesday reported a 9 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in its consolidated net profit at ₹433 crore in Q4 FY24, aided by higher sales. However, the net profit of India’s largest compressed natural gas (CNG) distributor fell 9 per cent on a sequential basis. Read more
- May 08, 2024 07:24
Stock market live updates: Hinduja Group seeks RBI nod on proposed corporate restructuring for RCap resolution
Hinduja Group’s IndusInd International Holdings (IIHL) has written to the Reserve Bank of India seeking its go-ahead for proposed changes in the corporate structure set up for the acquisition and resolution of Reliance Capital (RCap). Read more
- May 08, 2024 07:23
Stock market live updates: European Commission withdraws AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine’s marketing authorisation, on company request
The European Commission has withdrawn the marketing authorisation to AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine Vaxzevria, on the company’s request. Read more
- May 08, 2024 07:21
Stock market live updates: Researchbytes Analyst App
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.intelegain.rb
Conference call Replay available in Various speeds !
Researchbytes Events Update
As of 07:07 AM Wednesday 08 May 2024
Can set alert for them at www.researchbytes.com
8:00 AM PB Fintech
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yk84ab3w
10:00 AM KEC Intl
Dial: +91 22 6280 1213
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/8urmdz9f
11:00 AM Chambal Fert
Dial: + 91 22 6280 1141
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/48mdd3hw
11:00 AM Bigbloc Constru
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mptevhdb
( Hosted by Valorem )
12:00 PM Kamdhenu
(Results)
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yhzdu7yd
2:00 PM Bharat Forge
Dial: +91 22 6280 1333
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mt663yrt
3:00 PM Aztec Fluids
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/bdevv33c
3:00 PM United Brewerie
Dial: +91 22 6280 1245
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/UBLQ4
3:30 PM HT Media
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/38d4kkyr
3:30 PM Hindustan Media
(Results)
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mr2n2suz
3:30 PM Jindal Saw
Dial: +91 22 6280 1143
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/nwr54797
3:30 PM Orient Bell
Dial: +91 22 6280 1256
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5n7pfzzx
3:30 PM Hero Motocorp
Dial: +91 22 6280 1259
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5cx6983v
3:30 PM Voltas
Dial: +91 22 62801384
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3cpz6mpc
4:00 PM Canara Bank
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5n6fce6e
4:00 PM Protean eGov Te
Dial: +91 22 6280 1107
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2rj7mfh7
4:00 PM Styrenix Performance Materials
(Results)
Dial: +91 22 6280 1135
4:00 PM Jupiter Wagons
Dial: +91 22 6280 1297
4:00 PM Guj Gas
Dial: +91 22 6280 1354
4:00 PM Gujarat Gas
Dial: +91 22 6280 1354
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yc3wm7uk
4:00 PM Tips Films
Dial: +91 22 6280 1550
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4r7y8x8s
4:00 PM GHCL Textiles
(Results)
Dial: +91 22 6280 1557
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2p5zrd49
4:00 PM Pidilite Ind
Dial: +91226280 1360
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5ahnjrjw
4:30 PM Premier Roadlin
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mwa9266h
5:00 PM Sterlite Techno
(Press Release )
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4ctbc7xc
5:00 PM TVS Motor
Dial: +91 22 6280 1222
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/msfcsyxt
5:00 PM Westlife Dev
Dial: +91 22 6280 1261
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/ya3s2v55
5:00 PM Piramal Enter
Dial: +91 22 6280 1264
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2umm3pmm
5:00 PM IGL
Dial: +91 22 6280 1342
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/ubjdvb6p
6:00 PM Tata Power
(Press Release )
Dial: +91 22 6280 1285
7:00 PM Kajaria Ceramic
(Results, Investor/Analyst Presentation)
(Results, Investor/Analyst Presentation) No Contact Available
Please check again for details @ www.researchbytes.com
Sonata : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=299673
Kamat Hotels : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=299671
Guj Heavy Chem : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=299675
IRB Infra : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=299669
Century : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=299665
Allsec Tech : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=299666
Apcotex Ind : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=299667
Punjab Chemical : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=299654
DCM Shriram : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=299637
Aeroflex Indust : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=299628
Results today …
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
Recent interviews …
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=interview
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- May 08, 2024 07:19
Stock market live updates: Weighted average cut-off at G-Sec auction eases 6 bps to 7.45 per cent
The weighted average cut-off at the State Government Securities (SGS) auction on Tuesday eased to 7.45 per cent from 7.51 per cent at last week’s auction in the backdrop global trends as well as the recently announced buyback of Government of India securities (G-sec), according to ICRA. Read more
- May 08, 2024 07:03
Stock market live updates: InCred Alternative Investments announces successful first close of its maiden Private Equity fund, ‘InCred Growth Partners Fund - I’
InCred Alternative Investments has announced the successful first close of its maiden Private Equity fund, ‘InCred Growth Partners Fund - I’ (IGPF - I). InCred Alternatives is a part of InCred Capital, the institutional, wealth and asset management arm of InCred Group.
Launched late last year, IGPF-I has garnered capital commitments of over ₹330 Crore in the first close. The successful fundraising round saw support from large HNI/UHNI investors, leveraging the strong wealth network of InCred. IGPF-I is targeting a final close of ₹500 Crore and is focused on investing in growth and late-stage companies across consumer, financial services, and enterprise/technology sectors with an average ticket size of ₹40-80 Crore.
[7:01 am, 8/5/2024] KS BadriNarayanan: The India International Exchange (IFSC) Limited (India INX), India’s first international exchange based in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), announces a significant moment as an, one of the leading Indian gold refinery has started trading in Gold Futures to hedge against gold price risk. This highlights the growing importance of India INX as premier platform for hedging gold price risk by Indian jewellers and gold importers.
- May 08, 2024 06:59
Stock market live updates: Emami (₹526.70): BUY
- May 08, 2024 06:57
Stock market live updates: Web links – 4QFY24 Results
Pidilite Industries, SRF, Voltas, United Breweries, Dr.Reddy’S, Jsw Energy, Kajaria Ceramics, Kamat Hotels, Max Financial Services, Orient Bell, Century Textiles, Chambal Fertilisers, Creditaccess Grameen, Delta Corp, Indraprastha Gas, Kec International, Navin Fluorine, PB Fintech, Sonata Software, Jindal Saw, Happiest Minds, Lupin, Gujarat Gas, Godrej Consumer, Muthoot Microfin and Suven Life Sciences
Pidilite Industries 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/6da80b0a-601f-4eb3-aca8-af0f95d01556.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/e999e8dd-6e07-491c-b813-fe6f6191add1.pdf
SRF 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/fa9f345c-f98d-45e2-8a7f-b05610e0c284.pdf
Press Release
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/be708648-8944-4ffd-9be0-96a1369a4d1c.pdf
Voltas 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/1e389a16-f8e2-47b6-8ec8-0c75aaee2f94.pdf
United Breweries 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/7dfd41ee-b563-4d62-8ef8-e1e381d2e1c0.pdf
Dr.Reddy’S Laboratories 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/3a88eec4-175f-400f-82ce-eecd5b7b3391.pdf
Jsw Energy 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/21b824f0-3d98-40f8-bce5-9b747c228e91.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/5ca781d6-0b6a-4dfb-8c68-88ec2e6e4955.pdf
Kajaria Ceramics 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/57cbaccd-9944-42b6-a138-26712eb626f0.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/93aa6251-4b1b-4a7f-9021-bb7a57b93149.pdf
Kamat Hotels (India) 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/db5c3c3d-b56f-4e53-b470-c1b7e164a5ba.pdf
Press Release
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/4fda989d-b20c-4ce6-b643-859619665549.pdf
Max Financial Services 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/6052deea-7f83-452e-9a4b-e8a77385af03.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/977b3b3b-4959-41f6-806a-2b511557a7f0.pdf
Orient Bell 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/6e437450-6a00-43a2-9f99-3c53d8a816e4.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/98fe0d27-6942-428b-820f-5b7b957b35da.pdf
Century Textiles & Industries 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/357d43ef-0260-4f44-ba0d-828f6e92c4d3.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/2758d9c1-684e-4e10-b0eb-393bee4c66a3.pdf
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/92366f78-d62c-4f19-a227-00ecc4e9e1e9.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/1dc8b7cc-4d8a-415c-bda3-ce18ccfc7f70.pdf
Creditaccess Grameen 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/81b697e2-e53b-47d9-b94a-309d3b6b9eb5.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/f71553af-cf25-44f6-ba16-ad2a2265f154.pdf
Delta Corp 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/53194f5f-c424-41f4-8a94-e8f03e960a62.pdf
Indraprastha Gas 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/27186b77-2872-4360-b3a8-d14e096cd543.pdf
Kec International 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/1f3d28b5-6777-4afb-ac0f-0c61b42038b7.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/2842288e-546b-4c87-9f10-b4a157dd3155.pdf
Navin Fluorine International 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/c39698f4-45c9-4d0f-808f-92b508c597c7.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/de4aa9e2-c924-493e-ba07-d6d426233ce9.pdf
PB Fintech 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/b8133424-669c-4b8a-994d-54c23ebddd2c.pdf
Sonata Software 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/34aa6afb-ec71-4575-bf8d-75552b5047d8.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/7fa5b1a7-b0cc-41e8-96c7-237b84529b27.pdf
Jindal Saw 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/c304a0e5-3c12-4909-a293-7a298ded3a06.pdf
Happiest Minds Technologies 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/be7a8765-0f48-40ca-9f9b-200cb8274cdc.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/f8ac7e32-68e1-4dd9-aac6-9bc8a287b40c.pdf
Indian Bank 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/e220678a-01fc-41c2-84c8-f9479b113d04.pdf
Press Release
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/aff25a5f-5174-445c-8c53-ac34e5d9e47b.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/64ddf37b-4736-4d9f-97ea-9a83b9689ad5.pdf
Lupin 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/75dc7261-c3f0-4ab6-9343-f7a440ba6a3d.pdf
Press Release
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/63eef978-1bdc-4bf7-967e-6e15f72e7cb6.pdf
Gujarat Gas 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/aaa39f09-e0f4-4d01-a60b-7396748c0532.pdf
Press Release
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/ffc25b70-ae57-4ce0-9092-346ecca08558.pdf
Godrej Consumer Products 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/8a1357f0-6243-4cc6-adeb-b6f844788561.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/e8a2da1d-7a17-4e6a-959b-7f73564a8f61.pdf
Muthoot Microfin 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/62e02873-eedf-4c71-9751-3d10fec839f2.pdf
Suven Life Sciences 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/834c95fc-b65b-4e7d-b890-4be7a02eebd6.pdf
Press Release
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/77fe7200-320a-46bf-b935-51707b3bde86.pdf
- May 08, 2024 06:55
Stock market live updates: Researchbytes Analyst App
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.intelegain.rb
Recent Interview...
As of 17:15 PM Tuesday 07 May 2024
Birla Corp: Aditya Saraogi, CFO
Demand Is Tepid, Mainly Affected By Elections And Heat Waves: Birla Corporation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pIxD7RhPgyE
CARBORUNDUM UNIVERSAL: Sridharan Rangarajan, Director
Carborundum FY25:New Plant Set For High Purity Silicon Carbide, Expecting Rise In Margin In Ceramics
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SrzJFs9_WmU
CG Power : Natarajan Srinivasan, MD & CEO
Motor Biz Is Seeing Some Stress, Expect Conditions To Improve Post Elections: CG Power
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PRbIcGyKY9w
Fusion Micro Finance: Devesh Sachdev, MD CEO
Crossed ?500 Crore In Net Profit For The First Time: Fusion Micro Finance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xF8wnWhrTh4
Godrej Consumer: Aasif Malbari, CFO
Expect Prices To Inch Up Sequentially & Vol Growth To Sustain In High-Single Digits: Godrej Consumer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=En_pMrExyoI
Godrej Consumer: Aasif Malbari, CFO
GCPL India A Strong Growing Economy, Margins Improving Due To Product Mix Changes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mt1Do_EJp9Y
Guj Heavy Chem: RS Jalan, MD
GHCL: FY25 Business Outlook; New Deals In The Pipeline
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QcNseIr91wQ
Happiest Minds: Venkatraman Narayanan, MD CFO
We Aim To Achieve Better Organic Growth In FY25: Happiest Minds Technologies
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g54n193Z7_w
Indian Bank: SL Jain, MD CEO
63% Of The Book Is In Retail, Agri & MSME: SL Jain Of Indian Bank
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rYJqa-yMZOg
Lupin: Ramesh Swaminathan, CFO & ED
Expecting Single-Digit Growth From The U.S. Biz: Lupin
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iuSJTysXlnU
Events today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=event
Results today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- May 08, 2024 06:54
Stock market live updates: Important Update on Saturday Live Trading Session in Equity & FNO Segment
Please note ,BSE and NSE to Conduct Special Live Trading Session on Saturday, 18th May, 2024 from 9.15hrs to test a disaster recovery site
This special live trading will be conducted in two trading sessions as follows:-
Trading Session 1\u0009Time
Pre-Open open time \u000909:00 hrs
Pre-Open close time\u000909:08 hrs
Normal Market open time \u000909:15 hrs
Normal Market close time \u000910:00 hrs
Trading Session 2 Time
Normal Market open time \u000911:30 hrs
Normal Market close time \u000912:30 hrs
Plz Note that purchase of Friday cannot be sold on Saturday’s session
- May 08, 2024 06:52
Stock market live updates: Institutional Investors
EQUITY Cash Trades PROV. - 07/05/2024 : Rs. CRS. :
FIIS : SELL -3,669 (13,727-17,396)
DIIS : BUY +2,304 (13,202-10,898)
- May 08, 2024 06:52
Stock market live updates: Ashika_Result at a Glance_May 07, 2024
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs.7114 crore, +12.6% YoY, and -1.7% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 1831.2 crore, +19.4% YoY and -9.5% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at +25.7%, +145 bps YoY and -221 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 1310 crore,+36.4% YoY and -5.1% QoQ.
SRF Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 3569.7 crore, -5.5% YoY, and+16.9% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 695.8 crore, -25.3% YoY and +23% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 19.5%, -517 bps YoY and +96 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 422.2 crore, -24.9% YoY and +66.6% QoQ. Ashika
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 2061.24 crore, +27.2% YoY, and +4.7% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 889.85 crore, +17.3% YoY and +2.3% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 43.2%, -366 bps YoY and -100 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 188.87 crore, +45.1% YoY and +0.8% QoQ.
Sonata Software Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 2192 crore, +14.5% YoY, and -12.1% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 144.12 crore, -4.9% YoY and -30.6% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 6.6%, -135 bps YoY and -175 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 110 crore,-3% YoY and +339.1% QoQ.
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 1240.82 crore, +3.0% YoY, and +7.7% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 172 crore, -2.2% YoY and -3.8% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 13.9%, -74 bps YoY and -166 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 104.27 crore, -5.8% YoY and -3.4% QoQ.
Century Textiles And Industries Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 1685.88 crore, +71.7% YoY, and +57.5% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 268.17 crore, +82.3% YoY and +35.9% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 15.9%, +92 bps YoY and -253 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 160.28 crore, -4.4% YoY and +56.4% QoQ.
Navin Fluorine Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 601.95 crore, -13.6% YoY, and +20.4% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 110.05 crore, -45.5% YoY and +45.4% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 18.3%, -1066 bps YoY and +315 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 70.37 crore, -48.4% YoY and -9.8% QoQ.
Graphite India Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 720 crore, -11.7% YoY, and +4.3% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. -10 crore, -116.1% YoY and +23.1% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at -1.4%, -900 bps YoY and +50 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 16 crore, -44.8% YoY and -5.9% QoQ.
Latent View Analytics Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs.171.64 crore, +21.7% YoY, and +3.6% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 40.39 crore, +34% YoY and +9.8% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 23.5%, +217 bps YoY and +134 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 45.23 crore, +32.2% YoY and -6.8% QoQ.
HIL Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 852.01 crore, -1.3% YoY, and +8.6% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 17.66 crore, -53.1% YoY and +6.6% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 2.1%, -229 bps YoY and -4 bps QoQ. Net loss at Rs. 11 crore, -102.4% YoY and +98.5% QoQ.
BigBloc Construction Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 67.95 crore, +46.0% YoY, and +10.5% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 12.54 crore, +18.4% YoY and -22.1% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 18.5%, -430 bps YoY and -771 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 8.64 crore, +55.7% YoY and +0.3% QoQ
- May 08, 2024 06:50
Stock market live updates: Markets at close on 7 May 2024
Closing Bell:
* Sensex: 73511.85(-383.69)
* Nifty 50: 22302.50( -140.20)
* Nifty bank: 48285.35 (-609.95)
Nifty top 5 Gainers:
* HUL: 2,379.40 (+123.20)
* Tech Mahindra: 1,292.45 (+30.20)
* Britannia: 5,173.85 (+112.25)
* Nestle: 2,508.65 (+51.25)
* TCS: 3,978.95 (+57.90)
Nifty top 5 losers:
* Bajaj auto: 8,677.90 (-374.65)
* Power Grid Corp: 295.25 (-11.60 )
•ONGC: 273.60 (-8.55)
* IndusInd Bank: 1,452.55 (-44.95 )
* Hindalco: 620.20 (-18.60)
- May 08, 2024 06:40
Stock market live updates: Stock to buy today: Emami (₹526.70): BUY
Emami share price have risen sharply over the last couple of weeks. The momentum is strong. The stock has risen over 4 per cent on Tuesday when the broader benchmark indices had declined. This shows the inherent strength in the stock. Read more
