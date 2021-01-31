Nine of 10 most valued firms take over Rs 3.96 lakh crore hit in m-cap

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
The combined market valuation of nine of the top 10 valued domestic companies eroded by a whopping Rs 3,96,629.40 crore last week in tandem with a weak broader market, where Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) took the biggest hit.
In the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark tumbled 2,592.77 points or 5.30 per cent due to profit-booking ahead of the Union Budget.
Only ICICI Bank managed to witness addition in its market valuation the holiday-truncated last week. Its valuation rose by Rs 2,397.43 crore to Rs 3,70,773.35 crore.
Reliance Industries accounted for the lion's share of the total loss. Its valuation tumbled Rs 1,30,909.45 crore to reach Rs 11,68,454.02 crore.
The market capitalisation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) tanked Rs 71,482.92 crore to Rs 11,68,079.84 crore and that of Infosys plunged Rs 42,936.43 crore to Rs 5,28,040.02 crore.
TCS had on Monday surpassed RIL to become the country's most valued firm by market capitalisation. But on Friday Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) once again went past Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to take the coveted title.
HDFC's valuation declined Rs 38,083.07 crore to Rs 4,28,040.72 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited dived Rs 34,150.8 crore to Rs 5,31,798.56 crore.
The market capitalisation of HDFC Bank eroded by Rs 28,894.3 crore to Rs 7,66,218.59 crore and of Kotak Mahindra Bank dipped by Rs 23,320.13 crore to Rs 3,39,345.13 crore.
The valuation of Bajaj Finance declined by Rs 13,949.9 crore to Rs 2,85,382.35 crore and that of Bharti Airtel by Rs 12,902.4 crore to Rs 3,01,801.43 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 companies, Reliance Industries was leading the chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Infosys, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance.
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
Sustainable dividend supports current valuation; history supports turnaround potential
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
Former MLA and farmer leader VM Singh on the violence that followed the January 26 tractor rally, the impasse ...
The birds, locally known as the Garuda, help farmers by killing rats and other farm pests
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...