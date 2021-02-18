Now it’s PSU stocks’ turn to join the bull party

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Public sector stocks, including from the banking space, hogged the limelight even as the benchmarks closed in the red for the third straight day on Thursday. PSUs were the dominant winners with gains in Bank of Baroda, ONGC, GAIL, BPCL, IOC, NTPC and Coal India.
Marketmen started seeing the PSU space afresh since the Budget presentation in view of the Government’s determination to privatise some public sector entities.
“While Indices ended in the red on Thursday, the under-ownership in PSU stocks was evident today also as several of them across sectors posted smart gains. The PSU bank index, which rose 6 per cent on Wednesday, recorded huge gains for the second day in a row led by privatisation hopes,” said S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities.
According to analysts, PSU stocks have also not participated in the current bull rally. Profit bookings in other stocks entered the PSU space, which are now attractive due to various others reasons such as dividend yield, buyback, turnaround and steep slide in stock price, they added.
In the Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the disinvestment target for fiscal year 2021-22 is ₹1.75 lakh crore. As per the Centre’s new disinvestment policy, every Public Sector Undertaking in all but four strategic sectors will be privatised.
“A number of transactions namely BPCL, Air India, Shipping Corporation of India, Container Corporation of India, IDBI Bank, Bharat Earth Movers Limited, Pawan Hans, Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited among others will be completed in 2021-22. Other than IDBI Bank, we propose to take up two Public Sector Banks and one General Insurance Company in the year 2021-22,” she said in the Budget speech.
The five top gainers on Nifty 50 were ONGC (up 7.6 per cent), GAIL (up 7.0 per cent), BPCL (up 4.7 per cent), IOC (up 4.2 per cent) and NTPC (up 4 per cent),
For instance, Government just concluded buyback in Engineers India while GAIL buyback will open for subscription on February 25 at ₹150 a share. Shipping Corporation has received bids from various players including Great Shipping, for Government stake.
”We reiterate our Buy rating and OW stance on ONGC on the back of buoyant oil prices and potential overhaul in nominated block (APM) gas pricing,” said Emkay Global.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
A new book maps Uddhav Thackeray’s rise in family and politics, and his efforts to curate a different brand of ...
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...