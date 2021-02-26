NSE did not move to disaster recovery site ‘after evaluation’

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The NSE on Friday said the decision to stick to primary site over DR (disaster recovery site) was taken after a detailed evaluation on February 24, when the exchange was forced to shut down its operations due to a technical glitch. “Post shut down of trading on the NSE (on February 24), we considered all the available alternatives, including invocation of DR to decide on the course of action that would revive the market at the earliest with least disruption to market participants,” it said, adding, “Post-evaluation, a decision was taken to bring up the systems at the primary site.”
The NSE has multiple telecom links with two service providers to ensure redundancy. “We received communication of instability of the links from both the service providers,” the bourse said. While there was no impact on the trading system, the instability of telecom links resulted in an impact on the online risk management system of the exchange clearing and other systems. Given that the online risk management system was unavailable, market functioning could not continue normally and hence had to be shut down, it reasoned out .
The NSE has also said that it had communicated opening and closing schedules to market participants on time. The exchange claims that it had informed participants at around 11:30 am that trading will close at 11:40 am and resume at 3.17 pm .
To ensure orderly opening of the market, all outstanding orders were cancelled and a pre-open session was conducted to discover the re-opening price before the markets were opened. It is important to note that there was no impact on trades executed before the market shut down at 11:40 am. The process followed is as per international best practices.
In a statement, the leading bourse has also said that it invests heavily in its technology infrastructure on a continuous basis. “Over the last 3-4 years, NSE has almost tripled its annual cash spend on capital and operational expenses on technology to approximately ₹900 crore with a strong technology workforce," it further clarified.
The NSE was in close contact with SEBI and kept them updated of the developments. The exchange is also awaiting detailed root cause analysis from our vendors regarding this incident.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
Go for a standard vector-borne diseases policy if you don’t have a regular health plan
No credit risk is an attraction, but note the nuances
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
While Supreme Court has cleared the way for women seeking longer tenures and senior roles in the Indian Army, ...
Mughal Gardens in the Capital open to visitors — albeit with Covid-19 protocol — for the annual Udyanotsav
Salty, buttery, cheese coated or with maple syrup and bacon — popcorn is lending its adaptable self to gourmet ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...