NSE maintains leadership in F&O

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on January 22, 2021 Published on January 22, 2021

 

For the second year in a row, the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd has emerged as the world’s largest derivatives exchange in 2020 by number of contracts traded based on the statistics maintained by Futures Industry Association (FIA), a derivatives trade body.

NSE is ranked 4th in the world in the cash equities by number of trades as per the statistics maintained by the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) for calendar year 2020, the exchange said in a release.

The number of new investor registrations witnessed substantial growth in CY 2020, with 70 lakh new investor registrations, the highest in a calendar year and 2.3 times the number of registrations in CY 2019, the release added.

futures and options
NSE
