NSE suspends BMA Wealth Creators, leaves traders in the lurch

The National Stock Exchange has suspended BMA Wealth Creators, which has a presence across states, with immediate effect for non-compliance with the regulatory provisions of the exchange.
The Kolkata-based broking house has a licence to trade in the capital market, futures & options, currency derivatives and MFSS segments.
"It is unfortunate that BMA Wealth Creators’ trading membership licence has been suddenly suspended by SEBI/ NSE today, because of which the company is closing its operations," a message from a trader from the broking house said.
"Customers are requested to wait for an official communication from the exchange and company on withdrawal of funds and securities. All clients who have funds/ securities of less than Rs 25 lakh have been insured by the exchange. For funds/ securities of more than Rs 25 lakh, which will take 3-6 months, there will be arbitration after a formal complaint to the exchange. Clients are requested to file a complaint with SEBI and NSE," the message added.
All open positions will be closed at the exchange tomorrow morning, the message further said.
"Please be informed that we employees had no idea about these developments and are still waiting for our salaries and official communication from company, but will file a complaint with the exchange/ SEBI at the earliest to build pressure on the regulator," the note to the trading members said.
Clients whose funds are in DP can get their shares transferred to other DPs.
According to BMA Wealth staff in Chennai, the company asked the customers to use their PAN to get their details from the exchange.
