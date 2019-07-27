Stocks

What to Watch: NSE suspends trading in LEEL Electricals

| Updated on July 26, 2019 Published on July 27, 2019

The NSE has suspended trading in LEEL Electricals from August 19, as the company failed to submit quarterly results for the periods ended December 31, 2018, and March 31, 2019, and also did not pay the fine levied for the non-compliance.

The entire shareholding of the promoter and promoter group in the company as well as all other securities held in the demat account of the promoter and promoter group will be frozen from July 26, the NSE said.

LEEL Electricals Ltd
