What to watch: NTPC, LV Bank, Affle India results on Saturday

Affle India, Amara Raja Batteries, APL Apollo Tubes, Cholamandalam Fin, JK Cement, JP Associates, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Meghmani Organics, NTPC, RS Software, Seshasayee Paper, Selan Exploration, Sundaram Brake, TVS Electronics, Tanla Solutions, Usha Martin, Vimta Labs and VRL Logisitics are among 60 firms that will declare their quarterly results on Saturday. On Sunday, CG Power (for June quarter), Bharat Road, MT Educare and Zee Learn will announce results.