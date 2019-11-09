Stocks

What to watch: NTPC, LV Bank, Affle India results on Saturday

| Updated on November 08, 2019 Published on November 09, 2019

Affle India, Amara Raja Batteries, APL Apollo Tubes, Cholamandalam Fin, JK Cement, JP Associates, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Meghmani Organics, NTPC, RS Software, Seshasayee Paper, Selan Exploration, Sundaram Brake, TVS Electronics, Tanla Solutions, Usha Martin, Vimta Labs and VRL Logisitics are among 60 firms that will declare their quarterly results on Saturday. On Sunday, CG Power (for June quarter), Bharat Road, MT Educare and Zee Learn will announce results.

Published on November 09, 2019
Stocks to Watch
Quarterly Results
