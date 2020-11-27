Oil & Gas: Open market buyback, ‘an effective tool’

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Despite HPCL now being an ONGC group company, the open market buyback is a step toward rewarding shareholders and has been received positively by investors, said Emkay Global in a note. The move is in the interest of minority shareholders, as reflected in the 20-25 per cent rise in stock prices after the announcement.
Oil & Gas CPSE sentiment has been weak despite cyclically low valuations, recovery from Covid-19 troughs, steady earnings by OMCs and oil price consolidation implying better days for upstream and GAIL. Buybacks can be an effective tool for improving outlook, it added.
Open market buyback in a CPSE would mean the Government ownership rising, contrary to its disinvestment objective, but at this juncture, it can be an offset to past actions such as cross buying-holdings and ETF divestment by successive governments, it further added.
With cost of debt being low, some leverage can be used. "With broader demand and price-margin recovery from positive vaccine news-flows, the time is right for the Government and management to consider buybacks as a complementary nudge to raise CPSEs’ value," Emkay note said.
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
While the US regulator has cleared the aircraft’s return to the skies, its European counterpart has ...
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
Four financial ratios can alert you early to brewing trouble in a lender
Here’s how the recent increase in threshold for tax concession will help
I bought a flat (first-time home-buyer) in August 2019 for ₹58 lakh. I have taken a home loan of ₹40 lakh, ...
B Gopkumar of Axis Securities thinks that SEBI’s new norms, while good for the market, will shrink F&O volume ...
A leopard that strikes fear in a Himalayan valley and awe in the heart of a visitor
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
The ‘changing of the guard’ ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on November 28 highlights the Indian soldier’s ...
The once impeached US President, now defeated, continues to challenge a system that he has successfully ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...