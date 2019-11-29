Company news: OnMobile Global

OnMobile Systems Inc(OMSI), promoter of OnMobile Global, and Jump Networks have entered into an agreement to extend the proposed stake-sale till December 20. Earlier, OMSI had entered into a share purchase agreement with Jump Networks for the sale of 1.90 crore shares of OnMobile in a price range of ₹75.50 to ₹78 a share. The sale was expected to be conducted within 75 days from the SPA date (September 13). Now, the sale is expected to be conducted by December 20. The sale, if conducted, should be undertaken within the sale price range, it added. Shares of OnMobile closed at ₹34.70, up 1.17 per cent, on the BSE.