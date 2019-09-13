Stocks

Company news: Opto Circuits India

| Updated on September 13, 2019 Published on September 13, 2019

Opto Circuits India has entered into an agreement with HDFC Bank, CIMB Bank Malaysia and Bank of Nova Scotia for settling the total outstanding amount as per the structured instalments/plan. Shares of Opto Circuits jumped 3.10 per cent at ₹4.33 on the BSE.

Published on September 13, 2019
Opto Circuits (India) Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Nifty 50 September Futures (11,005): Stay on the sidelines and wait for a breakout