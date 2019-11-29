Stocks

Order win may lift Va Tech Wabag

| Updated on November 29, 2019 Published on November 29, 2019

 

VA Tech Wabag on Friday said it has signed a contract worth ₹1,477 crore with the Uttar Pradesh Government for taking up operation and maintenance of sewage treatment plants in Agra and Ghaziabad. The Chennai-headquartered firm will operate, maintain and manage the system in both the cities for 10 years, expandable for an additional period of five years, the company said in a statement. Shareholders will closely monitor the execution of the projects.

