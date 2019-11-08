Stocks

Over 3.4 lakh Kotak Bank shares change hands in a block deal

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 08, 2019 Published on November 08, 2019

A block deal was reported by Kotak Mahindra Bank on Friday on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). More than 3.40 lakh shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank were picked up by a buyer at Rs 1,576.75 in the morning trade.

The share price of Kotak Mahindra Bank jumped by 0.8 per cent to touch a intra-day high of Rs 1,601. In October Kotak Bank reported that it has witnessed a 51 per cent jump in its net profit on a year on year basis during the September quarter to Rs 1,724 crore.  

