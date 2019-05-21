Company news: Panacea Biotec

Panacea Biotec’s oncology parenteral formulations facility at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, has received United States Food & Drug Administration approval for manufacture and supply of Azacitidine injection, 100 mg/vial, for the US market. The facility at Baddi has already been approved by the National Regulatory Authority of India and the USFDA for other oral solids and injectable products. Panacea Biotec had earlier entered into a tripartite agreement with Natco Pharma and Breckenridge Pharmaceutical for manufacture and supply of Azacitidine injection. Shares of Panacea Biotec gained 1 per cent at ₹192.40 on the NSE.