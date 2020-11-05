Stocks

Paranjape is new MD & CEO of NCDEX

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 05, 2020 Published on November 05, 2020

NCDEX e-Markets, an integrated e-market platform, has appointed Mrugank Paranjape as the new MD & CEOon Thursday. Paranjape is the former MD and CEO of MCX. NeML is the wholly-owned subsidiary of NCDEX . He has over 25-years of experience is a consummate capital markets and finance professional. He joins NeML from Alpha Alternatives, a boutique alternative asset manager, where he was a Senior Partner. In addition, Paranjape is a Non-Executive Director on the Central Board of State Bank of India and the Chairman of the Risk Management Committee of the Board of the Bank. .

NCDEX
