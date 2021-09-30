Stocks

Paras Defence to list on Friday

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on September 30, 2021

Shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies will list on exchanges on Friday. The company has fixed the IPO price at ₹175, at the upper end of the ₹165-175 price band. The public issue saw the largest ever subscription at 304 times. The IPOcomprised a fresh issue of up to ₹140.60 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 17.24 lakh shares by promoters and individual stakeholders. The company will use the funds for capital expenditure, working capital, repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings and outstanding loans.

Published on September 30, 2021

