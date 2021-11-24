Stocks

Patel Integrated’s rights subscribed

The rights issue of Patel Integrated Logistics, which opened for subscription by eligible shareholders between November 9 and 23, was subscribed two times. The issue has garnered subscription for 7.69 crore shares against the offer of 4 crore shares at a price of ₹2.50 a share on application and the balance amount will be payable by the rights equity shareholders on first and final call of ₹7.50 each per rights equity share, pursuant to the payment schedule after payment of the application money. The stock of Patel Integrated, after hitting a high of ₹15.05 closed flat at ₹14.55 on the BSE.

