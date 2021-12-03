Paytm Money launches PMS platform for HNIs

Paytm Money, a wholly owned subsidiary of Paytm, has launched PMS Marketplace for HNI Investors. The marketplace has been launched in partnership with PMS Bazaar, a PMS advisory startup. PMS Marketplace will be available to select users followed by complete rollout.

The platform offers a transparent and comprehensive analysis of all PMS schemes, making it a trustworthy platform for HNI investors. It democratises PMS investing by offering historical performance data of schemes which is otherwise unavailable publicly.

Portfolio Management Service (PMS) is an investment service offered to HNIs with SEBI mandating a minimum investment of ₹50 lakh. As the investment amount is large, investors prefer to assess their options in detail before making the final decision.

One-stop shop

Varun Sridhar, CEO, Paytm Money, said, “At Paytm Money we have leveraged technology to make investing & trading efficient and transparent. Extending the same to HNI investors, we have partnered PMS Bazaar to launch PMS Marketplace, offering a one-stop shop. The availability of data, tech-led product, direct access to PMS experts leading to greater trust will get us closer to making Paytm Money, India’s most preferred wealth management platform.”

Investors can schedule a call directly with advisors to get an in-depth understanding of the schemes, keeping the process personalized.

R Pallavarajan, Founder & Director, PMS Bazaar, said, “This one-of-a-kind strategic tie-up will leapfrog the penetration of PMS investments in India. Paytm Money's reach combined with PMS Bazaar’s distribution muscle will herald a new dawn in the PMS space”.