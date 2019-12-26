Stocks

PBM Polytex stops production at Borgaon unit

| Updated on December 26, 2019 Published on December 26, 2019

PBM Polytex, which had stopped production at its Borgaon unit, informed the exchanges on Thursday that the unit will carry out operations without any stoppage from January. The company was forced to stop production on account of recession in yarn market, it had said in an earlier notification to the exchanges. The stock of PBM Polytex jumped 6.1 per cent to ₹33.90 on the BSE.

