What to watch: PCB action may hit Bhagiradha Chem

| Updated on September 13, 2019 Published on September 14, 2019

The Pollution Control Board of Andhra Pradesh has directed Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries to stop production at its Cheruvukommupalem facility, (Prakasam district) from September 12. The direction came after an inspection of the manufacturing facility by the APPCB. The company is in the process of complying with the observations and is hopeful of submitting compliance in a short period of time. Shareholders will closely monitor the development.

Published on September 14, 2019
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd
