Piramal Enterprises (₹1,345.4): Sell

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The stock of Piramal Enterprises Limited faced strong sell-off yesterday and, as a result, it broke below an important support, potentially turning the short-term outlook bearish. Hence, traders can short the stock at current levels.
After falling along with the broad market in March, the stock reversed the trend and has been appreciating.
But the scrip faced a roadblock at ₹1,500 levels in July and consequently it began to depreciate.
Following this, the stock rebounded by taking support at ₹1,200 in early November and has been rallying since then. But again, the resistance at ₹1,500 posed a challenge for the bulls. After this, the stock started to take sideways path wherein it was largely consolidating between ₹1,400 and ₹1,500.
But once again bears struck and this time, the price slipped below the support of ₹1,400 and closed at ₹1,345. This has opened the door for further decline. Supporting the same, the relative strength indicator has entered the negative territory.
So, traders can short the stock with stop-loss at ₹1,410 and look for a target of ₹1,205.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Only companies with high profit margins made the cut
The stock of Piramal Enterprises Limited faced strong sell-off yesterday and, as a result, it broke below an ...
₹1372 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1360133513901415 Sell with tight stop-loss only if the stock slips below ...
You can act now on your desire to buy a house, provided you have a stable occupation and steady cash flows
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
Shashi Tharoor’s new book provides an analytical overview of patriotism to readers grappling with swiftly ...
Breaking is now an Olympic sport and the news has Bengaluru’s b-boys and b-girls floored
My sister S, who lives in Connecticut, sends me a text message: “Informal opinion survey: What would you ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...