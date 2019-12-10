Piramal Phyto to turn ex-date for PEL merger

Shares of Piramal Phytocare will remain in focus on Tuesday, as they will turn ex-date for the proposed merger. Under a scheme of amalgamation, Piramal Enterprises (PEL) will allot one equity share of the company for every 70 shares held in Piramal Phytocare. That means for investors who wish to receive PEL shares, Tuesday is the cut-off date to own Piramal Phytocare shares. The stock of Piramal Phytocare closed at ₹29.50 on the Bombay Stock Exchange, while PEL closed at ₹1,647.90.