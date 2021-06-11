PNB Housing deal: SES sticks to its guns

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
The controversy over the proposed ₹4,000 crore PNB Housing Finance-Carlyle Group deal refuses to die down with proxy advisory firm SES now demolishing the pricing justification provided by PNBHFL as regards the issue price of ₹390 per share decided for the preferential allotment.
Shelter cannot be taken under SEBI ICDR pricing guidelines stating that ₹384.6 (floor price) is the fair value for every share of a company that is having ₹530 as book value, said Stakeholders Empowerment Services (SES) in an addendum – issued on Thursday – to it's earlier report of June 6.
“SEBI ICDR indicates past prices at which the stock was traded and need not necessarily indicate the value,” SES addendum said.
SES has maintained that the proposed preferential issue is ultra vires the Articles of Association (AoA) as the company has decided on the issue price without obtaining a legally tenable valuation report.
The report from BR Maheswari and Co LLP – provided by PNBHFL to SES – is not legally tenable as it appears that the CA firm is not a Registered Valuer and the report furnished by it does not meet ICAI valuation standards 2018, according to SES.
“SES firmly believes that PNBHFL cannot undertake any issue other than a rights issue, unless the issue price is supported by a valuation report from a registered valuer.
The so called valuation report talked about by PNBHFL is not legally tenable as it does not seem to have come from a registered valuer, but from an independent CA firm.
The company is trying to palm off floor price calculation report as a valuation report,” JN Gupta, Founder & Managing Director, SES told BusinessLine.
Gupta highlighted that Articles of Association are internal regulations of a company and these are binding on the company unless contrary to the law.
While the law does not mandate obtaining valuation report for determining value of share in case of a listed company, but it does not prohibit valuation report, he added.
In response to SES mail, PNBHFL had sent a report calling it a valuation report, which in opinion of this proxy advisory firm does not qualify or meet the requirement of a valuation report.
The proxy advisory firm has reiterated that PNBHFL should have come up with a Rights Issue and PNB should have opted to renounce it's right either for a price determined on stock exchange where such entitlements are traded.
Alternately, PNB could have shown benevolence towards retail shareholders increasing their entitlement out of its quota at option of shareholders.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Bedi isn’t just a legendary cricketer but also a raconteur par extraordinaire
The crunchy, munchy mixture was a steady companion during the lockdown
The ongoing tussle between the Indian government and social media entities is over matters of privacy and ...
He will be remembered for his tales of ordinary people, his mentorship and Katha Nilayam
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...