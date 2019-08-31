PNC Infratech may build on new order

Stocks

PNC Infratech has been declared the L1 (lowest) bidder for National Highways Authority of India’s (NHAI) project for Lucknow Ring Road Package-I for a quoted price of ₹1,062 crore. The price bids for the project were opened on Thursday (August 29) under NHDP Phase-VII. The construction of the project has to be completed in 36 months on engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) basis. Shareholders will closely monitor the execution of the project by PNC Infratech.

