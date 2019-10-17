Stocks

PNC Infratech gets NHAI award for construction of NH-56 in U.P

PNC Infratech has received the Letter of Award from the National Highways Authority of India for construction of NH-56 (near Behta village road) in Uttar Pradesh under NHDP phase -VII on EPC mode for a contract value of ₹1,062 crore.

The price bids for the project were opened on August 29, and PNC’s bid was the lowest (L1), it said in a notice to the bourses. The construction has to be completed in 36 months, it added. Shares of PNC Infratech jumped 3.8 per cent at ₹167.95 on the BSE.

