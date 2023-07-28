Praveg Ltd.’s shares went up by 1.54 per cent after the company announced the upcoming opening of Praveg Beach Resort at Jampore Beach, Daman.

Expected to operate from August 12, 2023, the eco-resort will offer 28 luxurious Cottages and 7 Machan Cottages, providing guests with a sea-facing experience. The Jampore Beach Resort emphasises sustainability and eco-friendly practices. Due to the rising tourist inflow in Daman, the new resort is expected to attract high demand.

Praveg Limited’s shares went up by 1.54 per cent to ₹475 at 12.00 p.m. on BSE.

