Prevest DenPro BSE-SME IPO last day for subscription

The public issue of Prevest DenPro closes today on the BSE-SME platform. The IPO, which came with a price band of ₹82-84, has been subscribed over five times till now. The issue size is 31,68,000 equity shares of the face value ₹10 each. Shares will be listed on the BSE-SME platform. Market lot is 1,600 shares.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the issue is Hem Securities Limited.

On Tuesday, the company has raised ₹7.58 crore from two anchor investors – Maven India Fund and Next Orbit Ventures Fund, by allotting 4.51 lakh shares each.

The net proceeds from the issue will be used towards the purchase of machinery, equipment, utilities for the manufacturing of a proposed additional line of products, R&D unit, modernisation of existing manufacturing operations and general corporate purpose.

The company is diversifying its operations with launch of new products in the segment of hygiene (sanitisers and disinfectants), oral hygiene products (mouth washes and mouth rinses), oral care products (medicated ointments, gels and creams for dental treatment) and biomaterials (i.e. bone augmentation materials).

Markoline issue subscribed fully

Markoline Traffic Controls, a Leading Highway operation and maintenance servicing providing company, IPO, which opened on September 15, will close on Monday (September 20).

The issue has been subscribed fully.

According to the prospectus filed with BSE, 51,28,000 equity shares are offered at ₹78 a share aggregating to about ₹40 crore. Out of the total shares, 24,35,200 shares have been reserved for each Retail Individual Investors and Non-Institutional Investors. Market lot is 1,600 shares.

Gretex Corporate Services Limited is the Lead Manager of the issue.

The majority of the net proceeds of the issue will strengthen the capital base of the company and will be utilised for working capital requirements.

SBL Infratech eyes ₹2.37-crore from BSE-SME IPO.

SBL Infratech Limited IPO, which opened on September 16, will close on Monday (September 20).

The SBL Infratech Limited was subscribed 0.38 times on the first day at the BSE-SME platform. The company offers 2,13,600 shares of ₹10 at ₹111 per equity share and plans to raise about ₹2.37 crore. Market lot is 1,200 shares.

Incorporated in 2015, SBL Infratech is mainly engaged in the business of real estate brokerage, selling plots of land, and developing and selling affordable housing. The company has a vision to grow into one of the most trusted brand names in real estate sector. The IPO is to meet the working capital requirements of the company.