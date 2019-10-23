PSU bank shares advance; Indian Bank rises 4%

The PSU bank shares were leading the gain in Wednesday's morning session.

Shares of Indian Bank (up 4.51 per cent), Oriental Bank (up 2.78 per cent), SBI (up 1.85 per cent) and Bank of India (up 1.79 per cent) were the top performers in the PSU Bank index.

Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India and Canara Bank too were trading in green.

The Nifty PSU Bank index was trading 1.53 per cent higher at 2,295.95 around 10.40 am.