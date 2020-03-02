Stocks

What to watch

Punjab Alkalies & Chem: Disinvestment process

| Updated on March 02, 2020 Published on March 02, 2020

 

Resurgent India Ltd has been selected as an advisor for disinvestment of 33.49 per cent equity stake in Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd by Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation Ltd. Currently, Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation is the promoter of the company. The public holds 66.51 per cent stake; this includes 45 high net worth individuals holding 35.26 per cent stake. About 18,600 small investors hold 17.11 per cent stake in Punjab Alkalies.

Published on March 02, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Bajaj Auto shares fall over 3% on weak sales data