Punjab Alkalies & Chem: Disinvestment process

Resurgent India Ltd has been selected as an advisor for disinvestment of 33.49 per cent equity stake in Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd by Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation Ltd. Currently, Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation is the promoter of the company. The public holds 66.51 per cent stake; this includes 45 high net worth individuals holding 35.26 per cent stake. About 18,600 small investors hold 17.11 per cent stake in Punjab Alkalies.