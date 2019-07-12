Stocks

Gujarat pollution regulator revokes Rallis India's closure order

| Updated on July 12, 2019 Published on July 12, 2019

Rallis India on Friday said it has received a letter from Gujarat Pollution Control Board revoking the earlier closure order.

The GPCB on July 1 had directed the company to suspend operations at one of its units in Dahej. The stock of Rallis India closed 0.55 per cent lower at ₹153.60 on the BSE.

