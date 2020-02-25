Real estate sales may lift Gujarat Poly

The board of Gujarat Poly Electronics on Monday approved the sale of surplus land at Gandhinagar Electronics Estate for an approximate value of ₹6.50 crore. The deal, which is subject to tax, is expected to be completed by March 2020, the company said in statements to stock exchanges. The company has reported topline of ₹3.05 crore and ₹3.35 crore in the December and the September quarters of FY20 respectively. The stock may see some buying interest due to the land deal.