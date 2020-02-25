Stocks

Real estate sales may lift Gujarat Poly

| Updated on February 25, 2020 Published on February 25, 2020

 

The board of Gujarat Poly Electronics on Monday approved the sale of surplus land at Gandhinagar Electronics Estate for an approximate value of ₹6.50 crore. The deal, which is subject to tax, is expected to be completed by March 2020, the company said in statements to stock exchanges. The company has reported topline of ₹3.05 crore and ₹3.35 crore in the December and the September quarters of FY20 respectively. The stock may see some buying interest due to the land deal.

