Reliance Industries shares continue to fall; further tank 8 per cent

Sony’s modern take on the iconic Walkman
The expensive avatar of the good old audio player now runs on Android
Shares of Reliance Industries continued to trade with losses for the fourth consecutive trading session on Thursday, falling further by nearly 8 per cent.
RIL shares tanked 8 per cent to ₹891 -- its 52-week low -- on the BSE.
At the NSE, it declined 7.87 per cent to ₹892.20 -- its one year low.
A heavy sell-off in the equity market since past few days, has pulled down RIL’s market valuation sharply.
This is the fourth consecutive session of fall for RIL shares which have dropped 19.5 per cent till Thursday.
On Wednesday, Tata Consultancy Services went past Reliance Industries Limited to become the most valued Indian firm by market valuation.
TCS continued to maintain lead over RIL in market valuation chart on Thursday also.
Last week also, Reliance shares came under massive selling pressure amid plunge in international oil prices.
In just about four months, Reliance Industries market cap has slumped from the highs of ₹10 lakh crore it hit in November last year. At present, its market valuation is at ₹ 5,83,212.61 crore.
Equity markets continued to remain on the weak ground, with BSE benchmark index plunging 2,155.05 on Thursday.
The expensive avatar of the good old audio player now runs on Android
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
The engine plays a key role in the overall plane design. Tune in to its sounds the next time you fly!
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
With just about 10 days to go, here’s what you can do to reduce your tax burden
Earlier instances on ban on short-selling have not really helped. It also hampers market efficiency
The March futures contract of Nickel on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been declining for the past one ...
Rates on these schemes could likely fall in the coming quarter; it’s best to lock-in now
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...