Shares of Anil Ambani-led Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 12.9% to Rs 50.85.

The company on Tuesday posted 20% jump in net profit to Rs 299 crore ($42.15 mln), aided by 6.3% jump in revenue from the power generation business

Around 12.6 million shares changed hands today against 30-day average volume of 11.8 million shares.

Up to last close, the stock was down 86% this year