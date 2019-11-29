Stocks

ரிலையன்ஸ் ஒரு வரலாறு சாதனை  - சந்தை மதிப்பு ரூ 10 லட்சம் கோடி

KS Badri Narayanan | Updated on November 29, 2019 Published on November 29, 2019

Mukesh Ambani, CMD, Reliance Industries

முகேஷ் அம்பானியின் ரிலையன்ஸ் இண்டஸ்ட்ரீஸ் (Reliance  Industries) வியாழக்கிழமையன்று ஒரு புதிய சகாப்தம் படைத்துள்ளது. ரிலையன்ஸ் இண்டஸ்ட்ரியின் சந்தை மதிப்பு ரூ பத்து லட்சம் கோடிகளை தாண்டியுள்ளது. மும்பை பங்கு சந்தையில், ரிலையன்ஸின்  தற்போதைய சந்தை மதிப்பு  ரூ 10.01 லட்சம் கோடிகள் ஆகும். முகேஷ் அம்பானி கம்பெனியின் பங்குகள் வியாழனன்று ரூ 1.,579.95 முடிவடைந்தன.

இதன்மூலம், இந்திய பங்கு சந்தையில் இதுவரை எந்த கம்பெனியும் அடையாத பெருமையை இது அடைந்துள்ளுது. ரிலையன்ஸிற்கு அடுத்தப் படியாக, டாடா குழுமத்தின் ஒரு கம்பெனியான டாடா கன்சல்டண்சி சர்வீசஸ் (Tata Cansultancy Services) ரூ 7.79 கோடி சந்தை மதிப்புடன் உள்ளது.

பன்முக தன்மை கம்பெனி

முதலில் பாலியஸ்டர் (polyester) கம்பெனியாக உருவெடுத்த ரிலையன்ஸ், பின்பு ஆயில் அண்ட் காஸ்  (OIL & GAS) துறையில் கால் பதித்து ஒரு விஸ்வருப வளர்ச்சியை கண்டது.  அதன் பின் ரீடைல் (Retail) மற்றும் டெலிசர்வீசஸ் (Telecom ) துறைகளிலும் நுழைந்து தனது சர்வ வல்லமையை நிரூபித்தது.

உலக வரிசை

ரிலையன்ஸ் நிறுவனம் தற்பொழுது சந்தை மதிப்பில் உலகில் முதல் ஐந்து ஆயில் & காஸ்  (oil and gas) கம்பெனிகளில் ஒன்றாக முன்னேறியுள்ளது. வியாழக்கிழமையன்று  பங்குகள்  உயர்ந்ததால், சந்தையில், பெட்ரோல் சீனாவை (petro China) புறம்தள்ளி ஐந்தாம் இடத்திற்கு முன்னேறியுள்ளது.

Reliance Jio
Reliance Industries Ltd
