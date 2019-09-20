RIL replaces TCS as top firm in m-cap valuation

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Friday raced past Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to clinch the title of the most valued domestic firm by market valuation, helped by a rally in its share price.

RIL with a market valuation of Rs 7,95,179.62 crore at close of trade on Friday stood at the top of the domestic m-cap ranking.

The m-cap of TCS was at Rs 7,75,092.58 crore, which is Rs 20,087.04 crore less than that of RIL’s.

Shares of RIL zoomed 6.42 per cent to close at Rs 1,254.40 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in line with a strong broader market.

TCS, however, fell by 1.74 per cent to close at Rs 2,065.60.

Both these heavyweight companies have in the past also competed with each other for the most valued company status.

The top five most valued firms by m-cap chart was led by RIL followed by TCS, HDFC Bank (Rs 6,56,546.37 crore), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (Rs 4,26,467.98 crore) and HDFC (Rs 3,54,270.94 crore).

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of companies changes daily with stock price movement.