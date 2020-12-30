RITES declares ₹5 per share interim dividend

The Board of Directors of RITES Ltd an infrastructure consultancy and engineering company, at its meeting held today declared an interim dividend of ₹5 per share on the face value of ₹10 each.

The dividend amounts to ₹120.15 crore (at the rate of 50 per cent of paid-up capital), informed a release. The record date for thepayment of the dividend is January 11, 2021.

Standalone revenue of the company for the first half of FY2021 has been ₹488 crore and profit after tax has been ₹131 crore, added the release.