RITES declares ₹5 per share interim dividend

Our Bureau. New Delhi | Updated on December 30, 2020 Published on December 30, 2020

The Board of Directors of RITES Ltd an infrastructure consultancy and engineering company, at its meeting held today declared an interim dividend of ₹5 per share on the face value of ₹10 each.

The dividend amounts to ₹120.15 crore (at the rate of 50 per cent of paid-up capital), informed a release. The record date for thepayment of the dividend is January 11, 2021.

Standalone revenue of the company for the first half of FY2021 has been ₹488 crore and profit after tax has been ₹131 crore, added the release.

