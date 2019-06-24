Stocks

RITES announces bonus shares

| Updated on June 24, 2019 Published on June 24, 2019

The board of directors of RITES on Monday approved the issuance of fully paid-up bonus shares in the ratio of 1:4 (i.e. one share for every four shares held), subject to approval by shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Shares of RITES slipped 2.16 per cent at ₹276.55 on the BSE.

Published on June 24, 2019
bonus announcement
Rites Ltd
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor